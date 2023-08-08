Camps to be held for making changes to ration cards on Saturday

CHENGALPATTU: A special camp would be conducted for members of the public to make changes to their family cards at several villages in Chengalpattu on Saturday.

In order to provide seamless Public Distribution Scheme services to people from all walks of life, on the second Saturday of every month, a people’s grievance redressal camp is being conducted district-wise across the State.

According to a press release by District Collector AR Rahul Nadh, residents of surrounding villages in Chengalpattu can participate in the special camps and apply for changes such as name addition, deletion, and change of address in their family cards, operation of general distribution shops and registration of complaints about the quality of essential goods.

Residents of every village can benefit by submitting applications related to the correction and photo registration in their electronic family card along with the relevant documents.

The camps would be conducted near the ration shops of villages such as Paalur, Seyur, Madhurandhagam, Thirukazhukundram, Thiruporur, and Vandalur.