Cameras fixed to trap another leopard

COIMBATORE: Camera traps were placed by the forest department in Pandalur in the Nilgiris on Tuesday to monitor another leopard frequenting a residential area.

Within a day after trapping the killer leopard , another leopard was spotted by villagers in a residential neighbourhood in Pandalur on Monday. The villagers were advised against venturing out of their houses in the dark and they were asked to inform the forest department if the leopard is spotted anywhere.

Nine camera traps were placed in multiple spots to monitor the animal.