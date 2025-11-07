Camera in bathroom: TN cops nab BF of accused woman from Delhi

COIMBATORE: A special team of police from Krishnagiri on Thursday nabbed the boyfriend of a woman who allegedly fixed a camera inside a bathroom of the TATA Electronics hostel in Kelamangalam. The man was apprehended in Delhi.

The accused Ravi Pradap Singh, 29, was flown to Krishnagiri on Friday morning, after he was nabbed on a tip-off by Neelu Kumari Gupta, 22, a worker from Odisha, who reportedly fixed a camera in the hostel bathroom.

An investigation is underway to ascertain whether she shared the camera footage with her boyfriend and whether she had other motives.

Meanwhile, protesting workers withdrew their agitation and resumed work on Friday.

Following the incident, a 10-member technical team of experts from the firm’s Delhi and Bangalore offices carried out a thorough check of all the rooms of the hostel to ensure there were no other hidden cameras. Police are further investigating whether more people were involved in the offence.