Krishnagiri: Hidden camera found at ladies' hostel bathroom; women and boyfriend arrested amid protests

KRISHNAGIRI: Police on Wednesday arrested a woman and her boyfriend for allegedly installing a hidden camera in a bathroom at a women’s hostel of Tata Electronics Private Limited in Krishnagiri district, according to media reports.

The accused were identified as Neelukumari Gupta (22), from Odisha, an employee at Tata Electronics from 2022, and her boyfriend, Santhosh (25). Police said Neelukumari placed the camera inside the bathroom at the request of Santhosh, who was arrested in Bengaluru.

Neelukumari stayed at Vidiyal Residency in the Lalikkal area of Denkanikottai, which houses over 6,000 women employees across 11 floors and eight blocks, with four residents per room.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shankar, the camera was installed on Sunday (November 2) in a bathroom used by women from northern states, who were also the accused woman’s roommates. The device was discovered on Tuesday (Nov 4), after which the hostel management was alerted.

The incident sparked concern and anger among inmates, leading to a protest involving over 2,000 women outside the hostel. Hosur Sub Collector Aakriti Sethi and SP Thangadurai rushed to the spot, while more than 100 police personnel were deployed to maintain order and ensure safety.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, parents of several inmates gathered outside the facility in protest. Around 200 women have reportedly decided to leave the hostel and return home with their belongings.

Police said the footage from the recovered camera is being examined. Ten special teams, including women police personnel, are inspecting all rooms at the hostel to ensure no other cameras have been installed.