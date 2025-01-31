Called off Madurai tungsten mining project out of love for Tamils, says Union Minister Kishan Reddy

MADURAI: Villagers from Melur in Madurai arranged a grand thanksgiving for Union Minister of Coal and Mines Kishan Reddy after their meeting to cancel tungsten mining in the region was victorious.

At the grand event in Nayakkarpatti, villagers honoured Union minister Reddy and State BJP chief K Annamalai. After a detailed discussion with the authorities concerned, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to annul the tungsten mining auction in Madurai, Kishan Reddy said.

This is not a matter of political calculation but genuine love for Tamil, the people of Tamil Nadu, Tamil culture and its tradition, he added. At the meeting in Madurai, the Union minister thanked the people of the State, saying that they had shown tremendous support and love for Modi. The people of Tamil Nadu knew our Prime Minister ensured that the tradition of the State, richness of Tamil culture and beauty of Tamil language got highlighted globally, he said.

PM Modi made personal efforts to protect the Tamil culture and the pride of Tamil by placing the sceptre in the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Kishan Reddy shared among the audience. “It’s a historic moment that signified how Modi had shown his affection for Tamil culture and its tradition to the entire world. During the G20 summit, Modi asserted that India is indeed the ‘mother of democracy,” the Union minister said while talking among the villagers. For the last ten years now, Modi has taken all-out efforts to protect and spread Tamil culture, the minister added.