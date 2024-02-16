Call to penalise Bhagyaraj for spreading false info

COIMBATORE: Members of a consumer protection organisation have sought action against actor K Bhagyaraj for his controversial remarks on the mysterious drowning of people in Bhavani river in Mettupalayam.

The actor claimed in a video that people bathing in Bhavani River at Vanabadrakaliamman temple are pulled down into the water and money is demanded from families to extract their bodies.

However, the Coimbatore rural police termed the allegations as baseless and requested not to spread rumours.

Following 20 incidents of accidental drowning in 2022, a team of trained lifeguards were deployed to patrol the river bank, due to which accidental drowning reduced to six in 2023, claimed police.

Meanwhile, the Mettupalayam Consumers Protection Organisation secretary U Masthan petitioned police on Thursday seeking action against the actor for spreading rumours and causing panic among people.

“It is a norm for devotees coming to the temple to bathe in the river. Sometimes they venture into deep waters and get caught in a swirl and drown. They are accidental deaths and not orchestrated as claimed by the actor,” he said.

Further, Masthan said the baseless video has brought disgrace to residents of Mettupalayam as if they make money by involving in such acts.

“It may raise unwanted suspicion among people, who lost their family members in drowning. But the reality is the local residents render a selfless service by assisting police and government in several rescue operations,” the petitioner claimed.