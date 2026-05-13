Call it a minority government, we don’t mind: CM Vijay counters Opposition as trust vote clears TVK regime

Replying to the debate on the motion of confidence moved by him in the House, Vijay said the TVK government had emerged from an unprecedented mandate secured by a party that was only three years old and maintained that attempts to portray it as politically fragile would not unsettle the ruling dispensation.

“Even if some wish to describe this as a minority government, we are happy about it. We ourselves say this is a minority government — a government that will genuinely safeguard minorities,” the Chief Minister said during his address.