Calf’s SOS saves mother trapped in slush

TIRUCHY: Even as thousands of tales of human sufferings in rain-ravaged Thoothukudi continue to flood different media, the act of an affectionate calf has moved millions of hearts.

On December 19, when a fire and rescue service personnel was on the field looking for survivors stuck in inundated areas waiting for rescue, he noticed a continuously mooing calf, which appeared to be around 20-day-old, near Neelakandan Bridge adjacent to VOC Port in Thoothukudi.

Thinking the small one was stranded, he moved towards it. However, the calf started running away from him. When the personnel toed its path for around half a kilometre, it reached him to a slushy patch in a stream, where a cow, the mother of the calf, was completely stuck and was battling for life. Soon, the personnel brought more of his colleagues with rescue equipment to the spot and pulled out the cow after a half-an- hour battle.

While the cow was moved to safety, the fire personnel carried the ‘champion’ - calf on his shoulder.

The video of the incident recorded on December 19 has gone viral drawing millions of views and hearts, too.