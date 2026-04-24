Tamil Nadu

Calf jumbo rescued from slush and reunited with its herd in Gudalur

After prolonged efforts, the calf was safely pulled out of the slushy mud and later reunited with its herd in a nearby forest area in the late evening. Forest authorities said a special team has been formed to monitor movement of the calf and ensure its safety.
The rescued calf elephant.
The rescued calf elephant.
Updated on

COIMBATORE: A calf elephant that got trapped in a muddy stream in the ‘O’ Valley forest range in the Nilgiris was rescued and successfully reunited with its herd by the forest department on Friday.

A team of front line staff, who were on a routine patrol, noticed the female calf stuck in slush along a stream passing through a plantation near Ambulimalai area. Soon, the forest department launched a co-ordinated rescue operation by deploying a rapid response team.

After prolonged efforts, the calf was safely pulled out of the slushy mud and later reunited with its herd in a nearby forest area in the late evening. Forest authorities said a special team has been formed to monitor movement of the calf and ensure its safety.

In another wildlife related incident, panic gripped several villages near Pandalur after a wild elephant entered residential areas and damaged crops over the past two days.

On Thursday night, a lone elephant entered the Ayyankolli settlement, forcing fear stricken residents to stay indoors. Even on Friday morning, the elephant continued to roam nearby a passenger shelter at Ayyankolli bazaaar.

A team of forest department staff from Bitherkad forest range arrived and attempted to drive away the elephant. The animal had moved to a forest area, and stayed adjacent to a Primary Health Centre. Officials have intensified monitoring and residents were advised to remain cautious.

Forest department
Nilgiris
Gudalur
Calf jumbo
calf elephant

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