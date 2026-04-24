Calf jumbo rescued from slush and reunited with its herd in Gudalur

COIMBATORE: A calf elephant that got trapped in a muddy stream in the ‘O’ Valley forest range in the Nilgiris was rescued and successfully reunited with its herd by the forest department on Friday.
A team of front line staff, who were on a routine patrol, noticed the female calf stuck in slush along a stream passing through a plantation near Ambulimalai area. Soon, the forest department launched a co-ordinated rescue operation by deploying a rapid response team.
After prolonged efforts, the calf was safely pulled out of the slushy mud and later reunited with its herd in a nearby forest area in the late evening. Forest authorities said a special team has been formed to monitor movement of the calf and ensure its safety.
In another wildlife related incident, panic gripped several villages near Pandalur after a wild elephant entered residential areas and damaged crops over the past two days.
On Thursday night, a lone elephant entered the Ayyankolli settlement, forcing fear stricken residents to stay indoors. Even on Friday morning, the elephant continued to roam nearby a passenger shelter at Ayyankolli bazaaar.
A team of forest department staff from Bitherkad forest range arrived and attempted to drive away the elephant. The animal had moved to a forest area, and stayed adjacent to a Primary Health Centre. Officials have intensified monitoring and residents were advised to remain cautious.