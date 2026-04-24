Calf jumbo rescued from slush and reunited with its herd in Gudalur

A team of front line staff, who were on a routine patrol, noticed the female calf stuck in slush along a stream passing through a plantation near Ambulimalai area. Soon, the forest department launched a co-ordinated rescue operation by deploying a rapid response team.

After prolonged efforts, the calf was safely pulled out of the slushy mud and later reunited with its herd in a nearby forest area in the late evening. Forest authorities said a special team has been formed to monitor movement of the calf and ensure its safety.