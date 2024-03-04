Caldwell's book on Dravidian languages is phony, says Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Monday flayed the British missionaries Robert Caldwell and George Uglow Pope and said these missionaries who did not even complete their schooling came to India only to convert Hindus to Christianity.



Delivering a keynote address at the 192nd Ayya Vaikundar Avathara Dina celebrations, held at Raj Bhavan, Governor Ravi said, “Ayya Vaikundar was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and the period in which Vaikundar born was a period when Sanatan Dharma were impaired under the British regime. He was born 192 years ago to protect Sanatan Dharma.”

Slamming the British rulers, Ravi said the objective given to the East India Company was to convert the Hindus to Christianity.

“India was a country of unity in diversity. People lived in harmony based on Sanatan Dharma. As this unity challenged the East India Company to rule India, they decided to destroy Sanatan Dharma to Subjugate India. Christianity came to India before it went to Europe. East India Company and British rulers were the first to destroy the Sanatan Dharma that emphasises all are equal by birth. The objective given to the East India Company was to convert the Hindus,” he noted.

Further, Ravi said the British rulers decided that Christian conversion was the policy to rule India.

“Robert Caldwell and George Uglow Pope (GU Pope), who did not even complete their schooling, came to India and forced the Hindus living in Madras Presidency to convert to Christianity. Caldwell’s book ‘A Comparative Grammar of the Dravidian or South-India Family of Languages’ is a fabricated one,” Ravi said, adding that he has no hatred towards Christianity and Jesus and he even loves Jesus.

Lauding the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former IPS officer said today under PM Modi’s regime, India is progressing economically and culturally.

PM Modi is working on the path of Ayya Vaikundar to reach his dreams and to save Sanatan Dharma, he added.