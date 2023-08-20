CAG has exposed BJP’s corruption: CPM

TIRUCHY: The CAG report exposed that the BJP has been involved in corruption for several crores of rupees and disclosed how corrupt the party is, said the CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan on Saturday.

Speaking in Thanjavur, the CPM state secretary said, during last day of monsoon session, the CAG report was submitted which had exposed seven scams in which the BJP alone has been involved in Rs 7.50 lakh crore corruption.

“This shows how corrupt the BJP is and PM Narendra Modi maintains unusual silence. He should have dismissed Minister Nitin Gadkari and we demand an elaborate inquiry over the scam and at this point, how Annamalai will justify his yatra against corruption,” he asked.

Stating that the CPM has planned to organise a campaign against the union government for their involvement in corruption from September 1 to 7, Balakrishnan said, protests would be organised in front of the central government offices on September 7. Meanwhile, Balakrishnan said, “Kuruvai has been cultivated over 5 lakh acres across the Delta districts out of which around 1.5 lakh acre crops had dried away due to water shortage resulting a huge loss to the farmers and the State government should disburse a compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre to the affected farmers.”