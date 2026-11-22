The latest episode was triggered by Palaniswami on Saturday. When asked about Velumani's appeal to bring expelled leaders, including VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran, back into the party fold to strengthen the out, Palaniswami said Velumani was just one among the two crore party cadres.

Clearly unhappy over being reduced to just another member, Velumani said he was proud to be counted among the two crore cadres. However, it was these cadres who had made Palaniswami the party's general secretary and added that he would do well to pay heed to their voices.

Velumani also recalled how late leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa respected grassroots workers and gave importance to their concerns.

Referring to earlier attempts by leaders, including Sasikala, Dhinakaran, former chief minister O Panneerselvam and KA Sengottaiyan, to return to the AIADMK, Velumani said the party had been facing continuous setbacks because leaders who wanted to remain with the organisation were being turned away.