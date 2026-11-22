CHENNAI: The festering strife in the AIADMK resurfaced yet again, with party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and loyalist-turned-dissenter SP Velumani exchanging sharp words against each other over the weekend.
The latest episode was triggered by Palaniswami on Saturday. When asked about Velumani's appeal to bring expelled leaders, including VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran, back into the party fold to strengthen the out, Palaniswami said Velumani was just one among the two crore party cadres.
Clearly unhappy over being reduced to just another member, Velumani said he was proud to be counted among the two crore cadres. However, it was these cadres who had made Palaniswami the party's general secretary and added that he would do well to pay heed to their voices.
Velumani also recalled how late leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa respected grassroots workers and gave importance to their concerns.
Referring to earlier attempts by leaders, including Sasikala, Dhinakaran, former chief minister O Panneerselvam and KA Sengottaiyan, to return to the AIADMK, Velumani said the party had been facing continuous setbacks because leaders who wanted to remain with the organisation were being turned away.
Once a loyal member of the EPS camp, who ticked all the right boxes, including belonging to the same caste and hailing from the same region as Palaniswami, Velumani grew distant over the recent years. The schism widened after the 2026 Assembly election, as Velumani and senior leader CVe Shanmugam were in favour of extending support to the TVK to form the government, a proposal that Palaniswami did not accept.
Palaniswami has also remained firm on not restoring the district secretary posts held by Shanmugam and Velumani, adding to the discontent within the party. The dissatisfaction intensified following the AIADMK's defeats in the recent by-elections in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, two seats that remained the party’s bastion even in elections where it performed poorly.
AIADMK deputy general secretary and former minister Natham R Viswanathan has also warned that Palaniswami could face electoral setbacks if he fails to heed to cadres’ concerns.
Meanwhile, expelled leader and TVK minister KA Sengottaiyan said Palaniswami should realise that he was not a leader like MG Ramachandran and should listen to the voices of cadre.