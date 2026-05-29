Cadre jitters surface in TVK as new entrants eye local body poll tickets

CHENNAI: Barely weeks after assuming power in Tamil Nadu, the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is confronting its first major organisational challenge, as growing resentment brews among long-time loyalists over the party's aggressive induction of leaders and cadre from rival parties ahead of the local body elections.
With rural and urban local body polls expected in the coming months, the Vijay-led party has intensified efforts to expand its base by bringing in former ministers, MLAs, MPs and grassroots functionaries, particularly from the AIADMK. However, the rapid influx has triggered anxiety among old guards who have been associated with Vijay and party general secretary N Anand since the days of the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI).
Several senior party workers told DT Next that the issue has become more pronounced after the Assembly elections, in which TVK failed to secure victory in 126 constituencies. Many leaders who joined the party after the elections are now said to be seeking tickets for the upcoming Assembly by-polls and local body elections, allegedly based on assurances given during their induction.
"At the district level too, workers from the AIADMK, DMK, PMK, BJP and other parties are joining every day with expectations of contesting in the local body elections. This is the first time the party is facing such pressure in candidate selection," a senior functionary said.
The challenge has intensified further as several of the 125 defeated Assembly candidates are also lobbying for opportunities in the local body polls. District secretaries and office-bearers from constituencies won by the party are equally staking claim. In addition, seat-sharing negotiations with allies, including the Congress, VCK and Left parties, are expected to further shrink the available space.
Party insiders admitted that TVK had struggled to identify strong candidates in several constituencies during the Assembly elections and had eventually fielded candidates from outside the party structure in more than 150 seats.
Sensing the growing unease among loyalists, the leadership has moved to reassure cadre. Addressing party workers at the Panaiyur headquarters on Thursday, after inducting several AIADMK functionaries into the party, Anand acknowledged concerns over opportunities within the organisation.
"Former ministers and former MLAs from other parties are joining us. Our cadre may fear whether they will get positions or not. But our Chief Minister's belief is that nobody should be abandoned. Local body elections are approaching soon and TVK will emerge victorious in all constituencies," he said.
Yet, discontent continues to simmer within sections of the cadre, many of whom claim they had invested heavily in building the movement long before it came to power.
"We spent lakhs of rupees from the TVMI days without expecting anything in return. Even now, we have to prepare for the local body polls using our own money. But newcomers are entering with assurances from the leadership, while our opportunities are shrinking," a district secretary from the Delta region said.
Some workers warned that independent candidacies could emerge if the leadership failed to address their concerns in a timely manner.
"Earlier too, we contested independently and won several seats. The same could happen again," the functionary added.