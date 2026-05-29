Cadre jitters surface in TVK as new entrants eye local body poll tickets

With rural and urban local body polls expected in the coming months, the Vijay-led party has intensified efforts to expand its base by bringing in former ministers, MLAs, MPs and grassroots functionaries, particularly from the AIADMK. However, the rapid influx has triggered anxiety among old guards who have been associated with Vijay and party general secretary N Anand since the days of the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI).

Several senior party workers told DT Next that the issue has become more pronounced after the Assembly elections, in which TVK failed to secure victory in 126 constituencies. Many leaders who joined the party after the elections are now said to be seeking tickets for the upcoming Assembly by-polls and local body elections, allegedly based on assurances given during their induction.