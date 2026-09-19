Cable damage, transformer overload behind power disruptions: Electricity Minister R Nirmalkumar

Speaking after a review meeting at TNEB headquarters, Nirmalkumar said that a BSNL repair work in the RK Nagar Stand area had damaged a main power line.

Though supply was restored through an alternative line from the Stanley substation, the additional load caused the equipment to overheat and catch fire, resulting in further disruption.

“There is no shortage of electricity. The problem was due to such failures. We’ve asked officials to lodge a police complaint against BSNL. Wherever cables are damaged during excavation, complaints will be filed,” he said.