Cable damage, transformer overload behind power disruptions: Electricity Minister R Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister R Nirmalkumar on Friday (September 18) said that recent power disruptions in parts of Chennai were caused by damage to underground cables by other agencies and overloading of an alternative substation, and not due to a shortage of electricity.
Speaking after a review meeting at TNEB headquarters, Nirmalkumar said that a BSNL repair work in the RK Nagar Stand area had damaged a main power line.
Though supply was restored through an alternative line from the Stanley substation, the additional load caused the equipment to overheat and catch fire, resulting in further disruption.
“There is no shortage of electricity. The problem was due to such failures. We’ve asked officials to lodge a police complaint against BSNL. Wherever cables are damaged during excavation, complaints will be filed,” he said.
The Minister said that agencies including corporations, contractors, BSNL and private cable-laying companies were being instructed to coordinate with the power utility before taking up excavation works. “One agency’s mistake should not affect thousands of consumers for several hours,” he added.
“TN is purchasing additional power from outside sources to meet demand. The reduction in wind generation earlier than usual this month had created a shortfall,” he explained. “Arrangements have already been made to meet the requirement from October 1 through power purchase agreements.”
Nirmalkumar stated that Minnagam, the consumer grievance centre, had witnessed a sharp increase in calls. “A zone that received around 6,000 calls during the corresponding period last year was receiving between 10,000 and 15,000 calls now,” he pointed out.
A customer management tool is also being developed to enable consumers to track complaints, new connections and pending applications at different levels. “The system is expected to be implemented within two months,” he said.
Nirmalkumar also denied allegations of political interference in arrangements for the recent temple consecration. “I did not get even a single pass for anyone in my family. Nobody from my family participated on my behalf,” he said. “Around 9,000 passes are issued by HR&CE through its prescribed process, while members of the public are provided passes online.”