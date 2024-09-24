Cabinet shuffle won't save DMK from public's anger: BJP

CHENNAI: The State BJP Unit on Tuesday exuded confidence about forming the government in Tamil Nadu in the 2026 Assembly polls.

Criticising Chief Minister MK Stalin's statement about the reshuffle in the Cabinet with specific reference to the elevation of state sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as deputy chief minister of the state, Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson ANS Prasad said even if Udhayanidhi is appointed as the deputy CM, there will be no change in the rest of the anti-people DMK regime.

"People of Tamil Nadu are aware that the same anti-people rule will continue in the state till 2026," he said in a statement.

The BJP leader stated that there will be a change in the Kolathur Assembly constituency and in the Tamil Nadu government too in 2026.

"Tamil Nadu people, who have been affected by the anti-people DMK regime, are vigilantly waiting to cast their votes for a 'change'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's golden rule will be extended to Tamil Nadu too," Prasad said, adding that the BJP-led alliance will form the government after the 2026 Assembly elections.

"Soon, there will be a political change in Tamil Nadu and the people of Tamil Nadu will not be disappointed this time," he noted.