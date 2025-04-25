Cabinet reshuffle likely in Tamil Nadu: PTR may get power portfolio

CHENNAI: A reshuffle in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet is expected shortly, with reports suggesting that Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) may be given charge of the Electricity Department. The official announcement is likely to be made in the coming days.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the speculation arises amid increasing political pressure surrounding two key ministers, K Ponmudy and V Senthilbalaji.

Forest Minister Ponmudy recently sparked a major controversy with his public remarks, which led to his removal as DMK deputy general secretary. Opposition parties have since demanded his removal from the state Cabinet as well.

Meanwhile, Minister Senthilbalaji, who is out on bail in a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is facing a legal and political dilemma.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in June 2023, and later granted bail by the Supreme Court in September 2024. Three days later, he was reinstated as Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise. However, the apex court has now questioned the legitimacy of his resuming office post-bail, stating that bail was granted assuming he was not holding any ministerial position.

The Supreme Court has given Senthilbalaji time until April 28 to respond.

Sources suggest he may be asked to step down from his ministerial post. If that happens, his Prohibition and Excise portfolio may be handed over to Minister S Muthusamy, reports suggest.

Currently, the Tamil Nadu Cabinet comprises 35 ministers including Chief Minister MK Stalin, with the reshuffle expected to mark a significant political development for the ruling DMK government.