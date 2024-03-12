CAA rules notification shows BJP's desperation to win the upcoming LS polls: Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Actor and MNM founder president Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said that the BJP government hurriedly notified the Citizenship Amendment Act rules on the eve of the Lok Sabha polls showing its desperation to win the upcoming polls.

"The Central government is trying to divide the public and destroy the harmony of India, right before the election. In its desperation to win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP Government has hurriedly notified the Citizenship Amendment Act, at the eve of the elections. The timing of the notification is furthermore questionable, considering the Supreme Court is determining the constitutional validity of this law, " Haasan said in a statement.

Pointing out that MNM was the first party from the state to challenge the CAA in the Supreme Court, he said that unfortunately, this Act, which was hastily tabled and is now being implemented on the eve of a national election, makes plain BJP's nefarious designs.

"Perhaps, this is a perfect example of the vision of India that the BJP intends to create if voted back to power. To add insult to injury, after having been ignored and overlooked by the central government, now our Muslim brothers received this tragic news on one of their holiest of days – the first day of Ramadan, " he said.

He wondered if the act is meant to protect the oppressed religious minorities, why not include the Sri Lankan Tamils who have faced similar hardships?

"It is reprehensible that the Central Government continues to ignore reality. Let us join together, to give a reality check, to the powers that be. Those who try to divide our citizens based on religion, language and caste will get a reality check in the upcoming elections, " he asserted.