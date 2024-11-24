CA Foundation exams scheduled on Pongal, Su Venkatesan MP criticises Centre, ICAI

CHENNAI: Criticising the decision to hold Chartered Accountancy Foundation level exams on the day of Pongal, one of the most important festivals in Tamil Nadu, Madurai MP Su Venkatesan urged the central government to postpone the exam to a later date.

In a statement, Venkatesan condemned the decision to hold the Business Law subject on Pongal (January 14) and Quantitative Aptitude on Farmers' Day (January 16).

Expressing concern, he said, "The decision to schedule exams on Pongal Day is an insult to Tamil culture. Despite raising this issue multiple times, the authorities have failed to take any corrective action. We will not rest until this is addressed. The central government must immediately change the exam dates to respect Tamil traditions and the cultural significance of these festivals."

According to a Daily Thanthi report, many parents of students who have registered for the CA exams contacted him to voice their frustration over the clash of exam dates with Tamil Nadu's important cultural celebrations.

Taking up their cause, Venkatesan has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who also handles the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and CA Ranjith Kumar Agarwal, president, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), requesting a revision of the exam schedule to accommodate the celebrations of Tamil festivals.

"[In Tamil Nadu], these festivals are attached very much with the sentiments of the people, like Holi, Durga Pooja, and Deepavali," he said in the identical letter sent to them.