Bypolls: Stay on ECI notification extended

Tirunelveli-based K Venkatachalapathy has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Madras High Court seeking to restrain the Election Commission of India (ECI) from notifying and conducting bye-elections in the Tiruchy (East), Perundurai, Viralimalai, Karur, and Ambasamudram Assembly constituencies.

The petitioner contended that conducting bye-elections before the disposal of the pending election petitions would render the proceedings infructuous, defeat the statutory rights of the election petitioners under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and frustrate the purpose of adjudicating election disputes.