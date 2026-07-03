Bypolls just for TVK's majority wish untenable: IS Inbadurai to EC

After meeting ECI officials in New Delhi, Inbadurai alleged that the ruling TVK, which won 107 seats in the Assembly election, had persuaded AIADMK legislators to switch allegiance to cross the majority mark.

He argued that the six vacancies were not ordinary vacancies arising from reasons such as death, but were "suspicious" and "artificial" vacancies allegedly created by inducing legislators with promises of political benefits. He contended that by-elections should not be held until the Madras High Court delivers its verdict on petitions challenging the resignations.