Bypolls just for TVK's majority wish untenable: IS Inbadurai to EC

CHENNAI: AIADMK MP IS Inbadurai on Friday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to conduct by-elections to the six Assembly constituencies that fell vacant following the resignations of AIADMK MLAs until the legal challenges to the resignations are decided by the Madras High Court.
After meeting ECI officials in New Delhi, Inbadurai alleged that the ruling TVK, which won 107 seats in the Assembly election, had persuaded AIADMK legislators to switch allegiance to cross the majority mark.
He argued that the six vacancies were not ordinary vacancies arising from reasons such as death, but were "suspicious" and "artificial" vacancies allegedly created by inducing legislators with promises of political benefits. He contended that by-elections should not be held until the Madras High Court delivers its verdict on petitions challenging the resignations.
Inbadurai further argued that conducting by-elections before the legal issues are resolved would defeat the purpose of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, as it would enable defecting legislators, or candidates backed by the ruling party, to re-enter the Assembly immediately after resigning. He urged the ECI to defer the by-elections until the judicial process is completed.