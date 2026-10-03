Bypoll MCC triggers Vettri Payanam confusion; women passengers asked to pay fares on Chengalpattu-bound buses

CHENNAI: The Model Code of Conduct for the October 6 Madurantakkam bypoll has left women passengers and MTC crews confused over the implementation of the Vettri Payanam free travel scheme on buses operating between Chennai and Chengalpattu district.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday launched the Vettri Payanam scheme, expanding the existing free travel facility for women on ordinary fare buses to Express, LSS and Deluxe government buses operating in urban and city areas. The scheme also covers Mofussil Ordinary buses and Ghat Ordinary buses on hill routes exceeding 40 km.
However, the scheme is not being implemented on buses operating within Chengalpattu district during the election period. As a result, women travelling on services to Tambaram, Vandalur, Kilambakkam and other parts of the district are being asked to pay fares on buses that would otherwise come under the expanded scheme.
The confusion came to light after passenger Barani Kumar, who posted on X, sought clarification from MTC after travelling with his wife from Vandalur to Mylapore on a 21G Deluxe service around 10 am on October 3. He said he booked a ticket for himself through the Chennai One app and asked the conductor for a free ticket for his wife.
“The conductor told me that the bus did not come under the category. I then booked another ticket for my wife,” he said, seeking clarification from MTC on the buses covered under Vettri Payanam.
MTC Chennai, in response, said the bus originated in Chengalpattu district and that, as the Model Code of Conduct was in force, buses operating within Chengalpattu district would not be covered under the scheme.
A 21G conductor said the arrangement had become difficult to explain to passengers as several routes cross district boundaries. For instance, a woman boarding a 21G at Royapuram and travelling towards Vandalur could travel free up to Pallavaram, but would have to pay the fare thereafter as the route enters Chengalpattu district, he said.
“Many passengers argue with us as they do not understand the arrangement,” the conductor said.
MTC crews operating services to Chromepet, Medavakkam, Perumbakkam, Kelambakkam and Mahabalipuram are also facing similar difficulties as the routes criss-cross Chennai and Chengalpattu districts.
The situation has also raised questions among passengers over how the scheme should be applied when a single bus service operates across the district boundary, particularly on routes where the same service is covered by the scheme in one stretch but excluded in another.