Bypoll MCC triggers Vettri Payanam confusion; women passengers asked to pay fares on Chengalpattu-bound buses

However, the scheme is not being implemented on buses operating within Chengalpattu district during the election period. As a result, women travelling on services to Tambaram, Vandalur, Kilambakkam and other parts of the district are being asked to pay fares on buses that would otherwise come under the expanded scheme.

The confusion came to light after passenger Barani Kumar, who posted on X, sought clarification from MTC after travelling with his wife from Vandalur to Mylapore on a 21G Deluxe service around 10 am on October 3. He said he booked a ticket for himself through the Chennai One app and asked the conductor for a free ticket for his wife.