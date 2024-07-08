Bypoll: CM Stalin lists out schemes delivered in Vikravandi in last 3 years

CHENNAI: Listing out the various schemes implemented by his government for by-poll bound Vikravandi Assembly constituency in Villpuram in the last three years, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said that over 53,300 women in Vikravandi were receiving Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai Thittam (KMUT).



Abstaining from the by poll campaign, Stalin, in an elaborate statement release issued Monday, said that holistic development for all could be ensured in the state only if the development of all districts and the state are integrated.

Detailing the various welfare schemes implemented in the state, Stalin said that as many as 63,168 students benefited from the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme in Villupuram and of them 10,651 were in Vikravandi.

Pointing out that about 39,186 youths benefit from the Naan Muthalvan scheme, the Chief Minister said that of the 3,49,257 beneficiaries of the KMUT scheme in Villupuram, as many as 53,375 women are from Vikravandi.

Noting that over 80,900 persons benefitted from the Illam Thedi Maruthuvam Scheme and about 21,093 petitions received from Vikravandi were resolved under Muthalvarin Mugavari scheme.

Adding that over 1,633 families have benefitted from the five sovereign gold loan waiver scheme.

The Chief Minister also reminded the voters of Vikravandi of the benefits that accrued to the Vanniyars following the 20% reservation provided to MBCs in the past DMK regime.

