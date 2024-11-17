By shutting down pension dept, DMK govt closes door on old pension: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has condemned the State government for dissolving the Directorate of Pension, Government Data Centre and Directorate of Small Savings and merging them with the Treasury Department.

"The government has announced that the agencies would be merged with the Treasury Department. This will severely affect teachers, government employees and pensioners. The Directorate of Pension is presently handling the issues pertaining to pensions. By dissolving the agency, the government has hinted that the Dravida model government will not implement the old pension scheme," the senior leader said in a statement.

Ramadoss added that 7 states in the country have reintroduced the old pension scheme. DMK came to power by promising an old pension scheme in Tamil Nadu, he said. "The Directorate of Pension should function as a separate body to implement the old pension scheme. In 2022, the government announced in the Assembly that the Directorate of Pension, Government Data Centre and Directorate of Small Savings will be improved. Instead of improving them, the government shuts them down," he said.

Saying that DMK came to power in 2021 due to the support of government employees and teachers, Ramadoss warned the ruling party that they would teach a lesson in the 2026 elections.