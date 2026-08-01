Buzz over Edappadi's 'invite' to SPV, Thangamani

CHENNAI: AIADMK cadres are closely watching whether former ministers SP Velumaniand P Thangamani will participate in the Dheeran Chinnamalai commemoration events on August 3, amid continuing uncertainty over their equation with party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Despite being accommodated in the party hierarchy, the two leaders are yet to meet Palaniswami, fuelling speculation that differences persist within the party.
Against this backdrop, Palaniswami on Friday announced the party's programme to observe the death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai on August 3. In a statement, he said Velumani would pay floral tributes at the Dheeran Chinnamalai statue in Odanilai, Erode district, while Thangamani would pay homage at the memorial in Sankagiri, Salem district. Cadre are unsure whether the disgruntled leaders would accept the invitation.
The statement specifically identified Velumani and Thangamani by their present party posts and also listed the names of the district secretaries who were appointed after they were removed from those positions.
The announcement has sparked fresh political interest in the AIADMK's internal tussle, with cadre keen to know whether the heavyweights in the tussle with the party chief would share the stage with rivals appointed as district secretaries.
Differences between Palaniswami and the two senior leaders surfaced after the AIADMK's defeat in the Assembly elections. The rift widened when Velumani and Thangamani reportedly urged Palaniswami to extend the party's support to the ruling TVK government following the election. Both leaders also backed the confidence motion moved by the TVK government in the Assembly, against the party whip's orders.
In the aftermath, Palaniswami removed both leaders from their respective district secretary posts. Although the differences were later said to have been resolved, neither Velumani nor Thangamani was reinstated as district secretary. Instead, Palaniswami appointed Velumani as the party's deputy general secretary and Thangamani as organisation secretary.