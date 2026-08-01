Buzz over Edappadi's 'invite' to SPV, Thangamani

Despite being accommodated in the party hierarchy, the two leaders are yet to meet Palaniswami, fuelling speculation that differences persist within the party.

Against this backdrop, Palaniswami on Friday announced the party's programme to observe the death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai on August 3. In a statement, he said Velumani would pay floral tributes at the Dheeran Chinnamalai statue in Odanilai, Erode district, while Thangamani would pay homage at the memorial in Sankagiri, Salem district. Cadre are unsure whether the disgruntled leaders would accept the invitation.