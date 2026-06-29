Buzz grows over ex-TNCC chief's reported move to DMK

The Congress leaders claimed that Selvaperunthagai was engaged in discussions to join the DMK for the last few weeks. They accused him of functioning as the DMK's man in the party. Selvaperunthagai, who assumed office as TNCC president in February 2024, had cultivated close ties with the DMK over the past two years, the allegations say.

They claimed that even when discussions emerged within the Congress about exploring alternative alliances and seeking a greater role in government, he strongly advocated continuing the alliance with the DMK. According to them, he played a key role in ensuring that the Congress remained part of the DMK-led alliance during the Assembly elections.