Buzz grows over ex-TNCC chief's reported move to DMK

CHENNAI: A section of Congress leaders has begun speaking to the media about former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai's reported political moves to join the DMK after he was recently replaced by Manickam Tagore.
The Congress leaders claimed that Selvaperunthagai was engaged in discussions to join the DMK for the last few weeks. They accused him of functioning as the DMK's man in the party. Selvaperunthagai, who assumed office as TNCC president in February 2024, had cultivated close ties with the DMK over the past two years, the allegations say.
They claimed that even when discussions emerged within the Congress about exploring alternative alliances and seeking a greater role in government, he strongly advocated continuing the alliance with the DMK. According to them, he played a key role in ensuring that the Congress remained part of the DMK-led alliance during the Assembly elections.
Selvaperunthagai's joining DMK and getting a district secretary post has been hindered by ex-minister TM Anbarasan's reportedly objection, the section of the Congress claims.
Before joining the Congress in 2010, Selvaperunthagai was associated with Puratchi Bharatham, Puthiya Tamilagam and the VCK. He also served as the BSP's state president between 2008 and 2010 before joining the Congress.
Any induction of a former TNCC president could be strategically important for the DMK, which has already recruited many other senior leaders from the Congress. It may also help the DMK leadership send a signal to the Congress high command, which chose to appoint DMK-baiter Tagore as the new TNCC chief.