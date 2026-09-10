Butterfly month kicks off at TBC with release of lab-reared species

TIRUCHY: The Tropical Butterfly Conservatory (TBC) in Srirangam, Tiruchy, celebrated Butterfly Month by releasing lab-reared butterfly species like Plain Tiger, Common Mormon, Common Emigrant, Blue Tiger and Striped Tiger into the natural environment during an awareness programme for school students on Wednesday (September 9).
The forest department, under the guidance of Conservator of Forests R Kanchana and District Forest Officer S Krithika, organised an awareness programme on the importance of butterflies, their habitats, their role in the environment, and the need for biodiversity conservation at the TBC.
Spread over 25 acres and located between the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers, the TBC is home to more than 450 plant species and 131 butterfly species.
The students took part in various activities, and various butterfly species were introduced to them during the Butterfly Walk.
They were taught methods to identify butterflies based on colour, wing structure, patterns, and distinctive identification markings.
Meanwhile, to mark the Butterfly Month, the commonly sighted butterfly species like the Plain Tiger, Common Mormon, Common Emigrant, Blue Tiger and Striped Tiger, reared through the Butterfly Breeding Laboratory of the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory were released into the natural environment of the Conservatory in the presence of the students.
"Similar educational and awareness programmes will be conducted every week this month," said the DFO Krithika.
The primary objective of this series of programmes is to reach a larger number of school students, teachers and members of the public and create awareness about butterflies, their habitats, host plants, nectar plants and biodiversity conservation, Krithika added.