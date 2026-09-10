Butterfly month kicks off at TBC with release of lab-reared species

The forest department, under the guidance of Conservator of Forests R Kanchana and District Forest Officer S Krithika, organised an awareness programme on the importance of butterflies, their habitats, their role in the environment, and the need for biodiversity conservation at the TBC.

Spread over 25 acres and located between the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers, the TBC is home to more than 450 plant species and 131 butterfly species.