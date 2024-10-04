Buses plying between Coimbatore and Pollachi skipping stops, say irate villagers

CHENNAI: Residents of Kovilpalayam on the outskirts of Coimbatore city have raised concerns over buses skipping stops in the suburb.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, many students, government officials, private company employees, and the general public from Kinathukadavu, Thamaraikulam, and Kovilpalayam travel by bus between Coimbatore and Pollachi. There are over 100 government and private buses plying the route.

However, commuters allege that with the ongoing construction of a four-lane road between Coimbatore and Pollachi, buses now refuse to stop at these villages, the report added.

"When we ask for tickets to Kovilpalayam, the bus conductors say that the bus won't stop at the location and instead they drop us off at Kinathukadavu," an inconvenienced passenger complained.

The residents have urged the transport authorities to take immediate action and seize buses that refuse to pick passengers heading to Kovilpalayam.