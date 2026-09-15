Bus service reaches Minister Vanni Arasu native village

On Sunday, the son of the soil, presently the Social Justice Minister, fulfilled a long-pending demand of the villagers: a government bus service.

Minister Vanni Arasu, also the deputy general secretary of the VCK, said residents, including elders, from across all communities gathered together to welcome the inaugural bus service by showering flowers and waving flags, describing the event as a reflection of social harmony where villagers celebrated as though experiencing "another freedom" that came 81 years into India gaining independence.