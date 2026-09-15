Bus service reaches Minister Vanni Arasu native village

CHENNAI: Several years ago, long before he became a minister, Vanni Arasu’s parents used to tell him that he should do something for his native village Ayan Reddiapatti.
On Sunday, the son of the soil, presently the Social Justice Minister, fulfilled a long-pending demand of the villagers: a government bus service.
Minister Vanni Arasu, also the deputy general secretary of the VCK, said residents, including elders, from across all communities gathered together to welcome the inaugural bus service by showering flowers and waving flags, describing the event as a reflection of social harmony where villagers celebrated as though experiencing "another freedom" that came 81 years into India gaining independence.
Reflecting on the personal significance of the occasion, Arasu recalled that his late parents had frequently urged him to contribute to the welfare of their village.
He noted that fulfilling their long-cherished wish in their absence and witnessing the joy of the local community brought him immense solace.
Arasu also conveyed gratitude on behalf of the residents of Ayan Reddiapatti to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban for facilitating the introduction of the bus service.