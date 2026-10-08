Bus-priority corridor planned from Tambaram to IT corridor

Under phase II of the MUMC project, CUMTA has identified three road stretches covering 26.2km: 3.7km of Taramani Link Road, 16.2km from Marmalange Bridge to Wallajah Road (Velachery-Tambaram Road) and 5.2km of GST Road between Tambaram and Pallavaram.



The proposed corridor will connect with bus-priority infrastructure planned under phase I on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Road and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). The integration is expected to create a continuous bus-priority network across south Chennai and improve public transport connectivity between residential areas and the IT corridor.



The bus-priority system could vary according to traffic and bus volumes at different times of the day. The proposal includes the possibility of bus-only lanes during specified hours, enforced through digital monitoring, or physically segregated lanes where required.



The road transformation will go beyond widening carriageways. The plans include uniform carriageways, green medians, service lanes, improvements to culverts and bridges, safer junctions and grade separators wherever required. Bus bays and stops, parking facilities, pedestrian infrastructure and cycling facilities will also be incorporated.



The DPR will examine ways to make bus stops safer and easier to access, with better arrangements for passenger boarding and alighting, along with footpaths, bicycle lanes and safe road crossings.