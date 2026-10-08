Bus-priority corridor planned from Tambaram to IT corridor

CHENNAI: Travelling by public bus from Tambaram to the IT corridor could become easier if a proposed bus-priority corridor linking Tambaram, Velachery, Pallavaram and Tharamani takes shape under the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority's (CUMTA) Model Urban Mobility Corridors (MUMC) project.
Under phase II of the MUMC project, CUMTA has identified three road stretches covering 26.2km: 3.7km of Taramani Link Road, 16.2km from Marmalange Bridge to Wallajah Road (Velachery-Tambaram Road) and 5.2km of GST Road between Tambaram and Pallavaram.
The proposed corridor will connect with bus-priority infrastructure planned under phase I on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Road and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). The integration is expected to create a continuous bus-priority network across south Chennai and improve public transport connectivity between residential areas and the IT corridor.
The bus-priority system could vary according to traffic and bus volumes at different times of the day. The proposal includes the possibility of bus-only lanes during specified hours, enforced through digital monitoring, or physically segregated lanes where required.
The road transformation will go beyond widening carriageways. The plans include uniform carriageways, green medians, service lanes, improvements to culverts and bridges, safer junctions and grade separators wherever required. Bus bays and stops, parking facilities, pedestrian infrastructure and cycling facilities will also be incorporated.
The DPR will examine ways to make bus stops safer and easier to access, with better arrangements for passenger boarding and alighting, along with footpaths, bicycle lanes and safe road crossings.
Pedestrian safety will be another key focus. The plan provides for at-grade crossings, foot bridges or skywalks wherever necessary, besides measures to improve safety for women, children and persons with disabilities.
The project will also address flooding along the identified roads. Flood-prone areas and watershed catchments will be studied and stormwater drainage systems, including suitable discharge points, will be designed to prevent water accumulation on roads.
Dedicated utility corridors are also proposed alongside stormwater drains for electricity, water, sewage and telecom cables. This is aimed at reducing repeated excavation of roads for laying or repairing utility networks.
The road plans will take into account existing and proposed Metro and MRTS infrastructure and seek to provide safe walking connectivity to stations. CUMTA will coordinate with agencies including CMRL, MTC, GCC, CMDA and CMWSSB while preparing the plans.