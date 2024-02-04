Bus driver killed, 35 passengers injured in accident on Marthandam bridge

MADURAI: A bus driver was killed and 35 passengers suffered injuries in a collision involving a TNSTC and Kerala state transport corporation bus on Marthandam bridge in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday. The deceased drive was identified as Anees Krishnan (45) of Karunagappally, Kerala.

The KSRTC bus driver was brought dead to hospital and four other victims were referred to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital.

The injured victims are conscious and CT scans were taken based on necessity, the Collector said. Among those injured nine were admitted as in-patients and are under treatment.

The fatal accident occurred at around 1.30 pm when the KSRTC bus was overtaking the TNSTC bus. Vehicular traffic was disrupted for some time until the accident site was cleared, sources said. Collector PN Sridhar and Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth inspected the accident site.