Bus driver among 10 passengers injured in Anakapathur accident

CHENNAI: As many as 10 passengers, including a government bus driver, were injured after a bus lost control and rammed into a lorry on the Maduravoyal-Tambaram Bypass Road near Anakaputhur on Thursday.
The government bus departed from Koyambedu and was heading towards Salem via the Maduravoyal Bypass Road. While the bus was travelling at high speed near Anakaputhur, the driver lost control and rammed the bus into the rear of a lorry ahead on the road.
On impact, the bus driver, Alaguraja (30) and around 10 passengers suffered injuries. Following the incident, traffic on the Maduravoyal-Tambaram bypass road was affected, and vehicles were lined up for nearly three kilometres.
The motorists and traffic investigation police rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. The injured, including the bus driver, were taken to the Tambaram District Government Hospital for treatment.
Traffic police later removed the damaged vehicles from the road and restored traffic movement. However, following the incident, the traffic was affected for more than an hour on the bypass road.