Bus driver among 10 passengers injured in Anakapathur accident

The government bus departed from Koyambedu and was heading towards Salem via the Maduravoyal Bypass Road. While the bus was travelling at high speed near Anakaputhur, the driver lost control and rammed the bus into the rear of a lorry ahead on the road.

On impact, the bus driver, Alaguraja (30) and around 10 passengers suffered injuries. Following the incident, traffic on the Maduravoyal-Tambaram bypass road was affected, and vehicles were lined up for nearly three kilometres.