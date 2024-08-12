Bus day celebrations: Two students among 3 held in Chennai for supplying classmates with machetes

CHENNAI: About two months after the arrest of four college students who were found wandering with machetes and weapons as part of “Bus Day celebrations” near Toll Gate bus stop, the city police on Saturday arrested three persons, including two students, for supplying their classmates with the weapons.

In June, four students -- Balaji, Esakki, Janagan and Gunasekaran -- were arrested by the New Washermanpet police after the public alerted them about some students in the MTC bus (route no. 6D) in possession of weapons. Several passengers alighted the bus and fled on seeing the weapons, after which police rushed to the scene and secured the students.

Investigations revealed that the machetes did not belong to the arrested boys. They were supplied to them by their classmates who travel in a different route.

Police sources said the boys who supplied went into hiding after learning they were on the police’s radar. On Saturday, based on a tip-off, a police team rounded up the suspects, Lokesh (19), Dilip (19) and Ravichandran (19) from Gummidipoondi, Thiruvallur district.

Lokesh is a second-year BA student, while Dilip is a B.Com student. Ravichandran is a college drop-out, police said. All three accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.