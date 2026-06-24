Bus collides with bike, kills Tiruvannamalai couple

CHENNAI: A Tiruvannamalai couple died in an accident after a private factory bus collided with their bike near Kancheepuram on Monday.
Annamalai (32), a driver, and his wife Sonia (26) from Nesal village in Pudupattu lived in Oragadam with their children Divya Sri (8) and Sai Vasanth (5). The couple were en route to their native village after leaving their children at a relative’s house. While nearing Sevilimedu, a private factory’s bus travelling from Sevilimedu towards Orikkai collided head-on with their bike.
Thrown off the bike on impact, Sonia died on the spot. The critically injured Annamalai was rushed to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital, where he succumbed despite efforts. The Kancheepuram Taluk sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigations are in progress.