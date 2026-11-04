Burst firecrackers for 1 hour from 6 am, 7 pm on Deepavali: TN government

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) said that the restrictions, imposed in 2018 following a Supreme Court order, would continue this year.

The State government has advised people to burst crackers only in designated open spaces and encouraged residents’ welfare associations to organise community celebrations with prior permission from local authorities. It has also urged the public to avoid loud crackers and continuous-fire crackers, and refrain from bursting fireworks near hospitals, places of worship, silence zones and fire-prone areas.

The TNPCB will conduct awareness campaigns through schools, colleges, National Green Corps units and voluntary organisations in coordination with district administrations and local bodies.