Burliyar landslide: NHAI, state govt failed to act on GSI warnings, say Poovulagin Nanbargal

The NGO released a report about the landslide and said that the midnight landslide along the Mettupalayam Coonoor National Highway (NH181) buried a State Transport Corporation bus that had stopped due to a mechanical breakdown. The incident claimed the life of the driver, Kanagaraj, while conductor Kesavan sustained severe injuries.

The NGO said that the GSI had earlier identified a 5-km stretch of NH181 near Burliyar as a high risk landslide zone (Sector 5) in its Rainfall Induced Landslide Forecast Bulletin and hazard management maps. The report had also highlighted several structural vulnerabilities that could trigger landslides during heavy rainfall.