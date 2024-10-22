Burglary: 4 including minor held in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: Four persons including a minor boy involved in various burglary incidents were arrested by the Ariyalur police on Sunday late hours.

On October 4, Hariharan from Thoothoor in Ariyalur went to meet a relative in Chennai. On October 6, when he returned, he was shocked to see the doors of the house were broken and jewels kept in the almirah missing. Soon, he complained to the Thoothoor police who started investigations.

As part of the probe, the police conducted vehicle checks on October 19 and secured two persons on suspicion. They were later identified as Manikandan (24) from Kamarasavalli village and a 16-year-old boy. Upon interrogation, they confessed to the police that they had stolen the valuables from Hariharan’s house. Further inquiry found that the duo had been involved in various other theft incidents in and around Ariyalur.

They were arrested and produced before the court and lodged in prison while the minor was sent to the juvenile home. The police seized 6.5 sovereign jewels from them.

Meanwhile, police while conducting vehicle checks at Tirumanur-Tiruvenganur Road, secured D Jayapal (20) and M Mohanraj (22) both of Kamarasavalli village. The duo was found to have been involved in various house-breaking incidents. Subsequently, the police arrested them and seized 12 sovereign jewels.

They were sent to Ariyalur sub-jail after being produced before the court.