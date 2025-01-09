Burglars try to break into Madurantakam house, villagers use drone camera to nab them

CHENNAI: The residents of Vedavakkam near Madurantakam employed a novel way to nab burglars who tried to break into a house in the village recently.

According to a Thanthi TV report, three individuals attempted to break into the residence of Parthasarathy when he was away. Two men were trying to break the lock of the house, while one stood outside just as Parthasarathy's son, Suriya was returning home. Upon his arrival, the burglars fled the scene.

Suriya immediately alerted some of the villagers who gathered together and deployed a drone camera to search for the burglars. Subsequently, they were tracked and spotted with the help of the gadget, and the police was informed.

Two of them were arrested while the other is absconding. The apprehended duo was identified as Johnson and Sanjay from Madipakkam in Chennai, the report added.

The police have registered a case against the two and sent them to prison. Search is under way to nab the third suspect.