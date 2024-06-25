Burglars loot Rs 50,000 from ex-union minister Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan's house in Erode

COIMBATORE: Burglars looted Rs 50,000 by breaking open the farm house of ex-union minister Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan in Erode.

The house is located in her 25 acre farm at Punjaikalamangalam village near Unjalur.

Police said Govindaraj from Chinnamapuram, who maintains the farm, had left after locking the house on Sunday evening.

On Monday morning, Chandrasekar, who runs a poultry unit in a piece of land belonging to the ex-minister on lease, had noticed the doors of the house broken open.

On receiving information, the Malayampalayam police rushed to the spot and examined the house.

Police said the doors of bedroom and kitchen were also broken open, while the utensils and valuables remained scattered all over the house.

The cash kept in the draw was found to be missing.

Fingerprint experts took chance prints, while a sniffer dog which was pressed into service ran for a short distance and stood clueless.

Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan, who contested unsuccessfully as a DMK candidate from the Modakurichi constituency in the last assembly polls, used to visit the farm house once in two days.

The Malayampalayam police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.