Burglars loot jewels by drilling into Salem shop

COIMBATORE: Burglars looted 30 grams of gold jewels, 6.5 kg of silver items and Rs 25,000 in cash by making their way into a jewel shop by drilling a hole in its wall in Salem on Sunday night.

Police said G Karthick (33) from Thalavaipatti near Omalur was running a jewellery and pawn shop near Theevattipatti flyover. Police said he and another, A Karthick (28), who works as a manager in the shop, had left home after locking the shutters on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, G Karthick found jewels missing and was shocked to find a huge hole in the rear side wall of the shop.

Theevattipatti police rushed to the spot and held inquiries. A sniffer dog which was pressed into service ran till Theevattipatti bus stop and stood clueless.

“Besides the jewels, the burglars had also taken away three cameras and as well as its hard disk. They had first made a hole, which however led to a neighbouring shop. They then made another hole to enter the jewel shop to loot,” police said.

Special teams of police have been checking the CCTV’s in the locality to nab the culprits.