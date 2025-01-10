Burglar makes off with 150 sovereigns, Rs 80K cash from chemical engineer's house in Mayiladuthurai

CHENNAI: An unidentified person broke into the house of a chief chemical engineer and stole 150 sovereigns of gold, Rs 80,000 in cash, and half a kilogram of silver in Mayiladuthurai.

According to a Maalaimalar report, Selvendran (60), a resident of Nerunji Kollai Street in Mangaimadam near Sirkazhi, works as a chief chemical engineer at a private sugar factory in Sethiyathope. He had locked his house and gone out of town with his family. Upon their return, on Thursday, they were shocked to find the lock of the front door broken and the cupboard open.

Selvendran lodged a complaint at the Thiruvengadu police station, following which Sirkazhi Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajkumar, Inspector Vijaya, and other officers inspected the scene.

A case has been registered, and fingerprint experts have been called in to collect evidence.