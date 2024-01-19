Bull run permission: 150 booked for staging protest in Vellakuttai

TIRUPATTUR: The issue of non-sanctioning permission for the bull run in Vellakuttai near Vaniyambadi became serious when police registered cases against 150 residents for staging a road blockade demanding immediate sanction, on Wednesday night.

Stating that all arrangements were already made for the event, residents demanded that they be given permission. When police informed them that no permission was granted by the district administration for the run, enraged villagers blocked the Vellakuttai-Alangayam road disrupting traffic.

Repeated efforts by the police failed to end the blockade as villagers refused to budge till their demand was acceded to.

The area had a heavy police presence led by the Vaniyambadi DSP Vijyakumar. As villagers failed to heed the police demand to disperse, cases were registered against 150 persons for staging the agitation without prior police permission.