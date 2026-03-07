Built 4.29 lakh homes since 2021: Tamil Nadu government

According to an official statement, during the previous AIADMK regime, about one lakh houses were constructed. However, over the last three years of Dravidian model governance, 1.79 lakh houses have been built under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme, and construction of another 1.20 lakh houses is currently underway.

Apart from the KKI scheme, houses have also been constructed through various departments and programmes, including the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, the Housing Scheme for Sri Lankan Tamils, and the Iyothee Thass Pandithar Habitation Development Scheme.