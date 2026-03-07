Built 4.29 lakh homes since 2021: Tamil Nadu government
CHENNAI: The State government of Tamil Nadu has constructed 4.29 lakh houses for downtrodden and marginalised people over the past five years under various housing schemes, including the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam (KKI) Scheme.
According to an official statement, during the previous AIADMK regime, about one lakh houses were constructed. However, over the last three years of Dravidian model governance, 1.79 lakh houses have been built under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme, and construction of another 1.20 lakh houses is currently underway.
Apart from the KKI scheme, houses have also been constructed through various departments and programmes, including the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, the Housing Scheme for Sri Lankan Tamils, and the Iyothee Thass Pandithar Habitation Development Scheme.
"Under these schemes, around 2.75 lakh houses have been completed, while construction of nearly 1.5 lakh houses is in progress," the statement said.
The government further said that since 2021, about 23.56 lakh house-site pattas have been issued, and approvals have been granted for 24,446 layouts under the single-window system.
Aiming to replace thatched houses with permanent structures for poor families, the government has set a target to construct eight lakh concrete houses by 2030. Under the scheme, each beneficiary family receives Rs 3.50 lakh to build a concrete house.
"For the past three years, the government has allocated Rs 7,000 crore for implementing the scheme," the statement added.