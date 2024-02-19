Building permission exempted for smaller residences

CHENNAI: Constructing smaller residential buildings in the State will become easier as the State government has announced that such buildings will be exempted from availing building permissions.

According to the budget announcement, a new module integrated in the single window system will be introduced to facilitate sanction of building permissions based on self-certification, without requirement of completion certificate.

"Plot sizes up to 2,500 sq.ft. and built-up area up to 3,500 sq.ft. for the construction of residential structures having ground or ground plus one floor will be eligible for instant registration without the requirements of building permission," the announcement said.

Presently, constructing buildings of any size will require building permission, but residential buildings having up to 3 kitchens should avail completion certificate.

Meanwhile, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is establishing modern public infrastructure amenities including an urban public square with natural landscapes, exhibition halls and open-air theatres in Island Ground at a cost of Rs.104 crore. In addition, beaches at Besant Nagar, Ennore, and Kovalam will be embellished with modern facilities at a cost of Rs.100 crore.

Under 'Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam', development works to the tune of Rs.1,000 crore will be undertaken in North Chennai to ensure balanced and equitable development across the city.