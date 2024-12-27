Builder fined Rs 19,17,396 for using poor-quality material in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed a building contractor to pay a compensation of Rs 19,17,396 for using low-quality construction material, sources said on Thursday.

The complainant Jothimani of Thoothukudi signed a contract for constructing a house and paid money in advance. However, the complainant found that the contractor used poor-quality construction material including cement thus endangering safety. The complainant was frustrated as the builder did not use the material specified by the contract and the building started developing cracks. Though a legal notice was issued, there was no response from the contractor.

The president of the Commission Thiruneela Prasad directed the contractor to pay Rs 18,12,396, which he received from the complainant, and Rs 1 lakh as compensation along with Rs 5,000 towards the cost of expenses within a period of two months.