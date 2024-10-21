Build your own robot from scratch: TN govt launches 10-day robotics mastery camp

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department is set to launch Techbot Camp, a 10-day robotics mastery camp for students of Classes 9-12. The camp will take place at Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram.

Participants will engage in mastering essential skills in circuits, sensors, and actuators. The programme includes block coding and motor mechanics, allowing students to design and build their own robots from scratch.

The camp will also have a final challenge, where students can showcase their creations and compete for prizes. Each participant will receive a certificate upon completion of the programme, recognising their acquired skills.

Registration is now open and students are encouraged to sign up and take the first step towards turning their ideas into reality through robotics.