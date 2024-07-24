Budget to realise people’s aspirations: Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enabling a growth-oriented, welfare centric and people-friendly Union Budget that strengthens the road map towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, ensured all citizens are enabled to realise their dreams and aspirations, Annamalai said in a social media post.

“The Transit Oriented Development Plans in 14 large cities with a population above 30 lakh, 1 core houses for the urban poor and middle-class under PMAY-U 2.0, Rs 11,11,111 crore infra spending announced in the budget continue to exemplify the NDA government’s commitment in enhanced infrastructure development,” Annamalai said. He added that Plug-and-Play industrial parks in or near 100 cities, the sanctioning of 12 industrial parks under the NICD Programme are a few announcements that will take the industry sector to greater growth levels. Pointing out some key announcements, the saffron party leader said, the unprecedented allocation of Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes benefitting women and girls personifies the NDA’s pledge to empower women. “All-weather connectivity to 25,000 rural habitats, Rs 1.51 lakh crore for agriculture, Rs 1.25 lakh crore for education and Rs 4.54 lakh crore for defence are some of the announcements that ensure India’s growth,” he said.

Hailing the Budget, BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad said, “This year’s budget continues to prioritise TN’s growth. Allocation of Rs 10,000 cr for the Chennai-Bengaluru industrial corridor, Rs 5,000 cr for the development of international container terminal, Rs 3,000 cr for the upgradation of Madurai-Thoothukudi Highway and Rs 1,200 cr for the irrigation projects in the Cauvery Delta are some of the key announcements,” he said.