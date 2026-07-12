Budget to bring good news for minorities, hints TN Minister Shahjahan

Addressing reporters in Tiruchy, Shahjahan said the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has been holding pre-budget discussions with each department over the past 15 days. "The Minority Welfare Department has suggested a series of schemes to be implemented. The minorities, who constitute 15 per cent of the population, will get a happy budget," he said.

On the ruling alliance, the minister said the TVK-led tie, which includes the IUML, has been functioning successfully and would continue to do so for the upcoming local body elections and Assembly bypolls. He expressed confidence that the alliance would register a "remarkable victory" whenever the bypolls are held, despite the delay.

Defending the government's decision to provide jobs to the kin of the Karur tragedy victims, Shahjahan said Chief Minister Vijay had issued the appointment orders on compassionate grounds as many families had lost their breadwinners. "It is purely a humane gesture," he said.

The minister also said the seven vacant Assembly constituencies could not remain unrepresented for long. He expressed confidence that the Election Commission of India would respond promptly to the court's queries and initiate the process for conducting the Assembly bypolls.