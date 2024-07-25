'Budget to benefit corporate fishers, not traditional folks'

CHENNAI: The Budget announcements for shrimp farming and fisheries sector is only for the corporates, which will not even benefit the traditional fishermen, said fishermen associations’ representatives. Speaking to DT Next, Jones Thomas Spartacus, a marine environmental activist and fishermen from Thoothukudi, said announcements such as initiatives for shrimp farming, emphasising financial support for setting up nucleus breeding centres will only benefit shrimp farms.

“This is good for big employers who own shrimp farms. Taxes were reduced last year and subsequently this year too. So, it is of no use to the traditional fishermen,” he told this newspaper.

“Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA) was formed in 1972 for shrimp fishing by trawlers. But, today, no export subsidy is given for trawlers. As trawlers are not banned and export subsidies not given for traditional fishermen, only major private companies in marine exports make profit. This poses a threat to the traditional fishermen who are involved in the catch,” he explained. Spartacus also said that the Budget is promoting aquaculture and destroying traditional fish farming. Echoing this, Rev Churchill, who is working closely with the fishermen and for their rights in Kanniyakumari said the fishermen community are not happy with the Budget.

“The maximum fund was meant for only aquaculture farming, not for traditional farmers. Without addressing our issues such as sea erosion, boat subsidy, accident policy, artificial fish landing centres, the Budget addressed the corporates with commercial harbour’s development and aquaculture, corporates, individual promotions,” he said.