Budget sets Rs 16.5k cr crop loan target

CHENNAI: The State government allocated Rs 42,281 crore in the demand for agriculture and related departments in the exclusive agriculture budget for the financial year 2024-25. The budget that Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam presented on Tuesday has also set a crop loan disbursement target of Rs 16,500 crore in the ensuing fiscal.

In a new initiative, the budget announced Chief Minister’s Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kappom Scheme for soil protection and encouraging the shift towards chemical-free agricultural practices. Recognising the imperative to shift towards sustainable and chemical-free agricultural practices for the well-being of society, the 22-component scheme would be implemented with a budget outlay of Rs 206 crore in 2024-25, Panneerselvam said.

The scheme aims to preserve soil fertility through the promotion of green manure usage. An allocation of Rs 20 crore has been earmarked for the distribution of green manure seeds to cover two lakh acres benefitting two lakh farmers in the next fiscal.

Under the scheme, about 10,000 farmers would be provided two vermicompost beds each at a total outlay of Rs 6 crore.

Extensive soil testing would be taken up in fields in 2,482 village panchayats selected under the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme. Liquid bio-fertilizers would be supplied to two lakh farmers at Rs 7.50 crore to cover an area of 10 lakh acres. Under the scheme, 14,000 Integrated Farming System units will be established at an outlay of Rs 42 crore.

Another new scheme, called ‘One Village – One Crop’ scheme, will be introduced in 15,280 revenue villages to increase production in rural areas. The initiative would feature demonstrations covering land preparation, seed treatment for high-yielding varieties, and integrated nutrient management for a range of crops, including paddy, cholam (sorghum), maize, cumbu (pearl millet), kudiraivali (barnyard millet), ragi (finger millet), red gram, black gram, green gram, groundnut, gingelly, sunflower, cotton and sugarcane.

To transform young graduates into agri-preneurs, maximum assistance of Rs 1 lakh will be given to 100 graduates who establish any farm-based business by availing bank loan.

The minister also announced that Rs 1,775 crore would be allocated for crop insurance schemes to help farmers recover from income loss due to unforeseen natural calamities. A budgetary outlay of Rs 773.23 crore has been done for the micro irrigation scheme covering 2.22 lakh acres.