Budget is prepared based on justice, social justice is the pivot: Stalin

CHENNAI: While urging the Ministers and District Collectors to implement projects announced in the State budget in an exemplary manner, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed that the announcements are his dreams and it should become a reality.

In a statement, the CM said that in general, the Budget is prepared based on finance, but this Budget is prepared based on justice; social justice is the pivot.

The Budget includes every single aspect for development and growth.

"Tamil Nadu's economy is prosperous, the second largest State economy, contributing about nine percent to India's economy (national GDP). Tamil Nadu's growth is 8.19 percent," he added.